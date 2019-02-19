Staff writer, with CNA

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC shares close higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares moved 1.32 percent higher to close at NT$230 yesterday in line with the broader market, despite the company cutting its sales forecast for the first quarter due to a production mishap. On Friday last week, TSMC lowered its sales guidance for the first quarter to between US$7 billion and US$7.1 billion and cut its earnings per share projection by NT$0.42, after the chipmaker found that the impact of a production problem caused by substandard materials was larger than expected. Dayu International Securities Investment Consultant Co (大宇國際投顧) analyst Chang Chih-cheng (張志誠) said the rise in TSMC shares indicated that the impact was minor and the market’s expectations of a higher than NT$8 cash dividend.

ELECTRONICS

Sercomm to debut solutions

Sercomm Corp (中磊), a leading designer and manufacturer of smart connected devices and wireless equipment, yesterday announced that it would debut smart devices and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from Monday to Thursday next week. The company’s new solutions focus on 5G access, virtualized small cell and mobile IoT devices, a news release said. The company also plans to discuss 5G and IoT collaborations with global telecoms, other equipment makers and system service providers at the annual event, it said.

TELECOMS

CHT to support probe

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) yesterday said the company would “fully support” a judicial investigation of alleged fake deals that involved dozens of its employees. The Chinese-language United Daily News reported that the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office had indicted 25 Chunghwa Telecom employees at its Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung, Keelung and Miaoli branches, as well as 24 suppliers and companies over 29 fake deals from 2014 to 2017 that involved NT$810.18 million (US$26.27 million) in questionable loans. CHT had reported losses of NT$430.39 million due to the deals as of Sept. 20 last year, the report said.

CONNECTEDNESS

Taiwan ranked 24th

Taiwan is the world’s 24th-most connected nation, according to the latest edition of the DHL Global Connectedness Index, a detailed analysis of globalization, measured by international flows of trade, capital, information and people. The index also ranked Taiwan 11th out of 169 nations and territories for trade connectivity. The world’s top five most globally connected nations in 2017 were the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, the report said. Eight of the top 10 most connected nations were located in Europe, it said.

RETAIL

Poya dividend proposed

Poya International Co Ltd (寶雅國際), which operates 204 outlets selling cosmetics, lingerie and stationery, yesterday said its board of directors had approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$15.75 per share this year. The company is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on May 28 in Tainan, where shareholders are to vote on the dividend proposal, the company said in a regulatory filing. The proposal would represent a dividend yield of about 5.03 percent, compared with the company’s share price of NT$313 in Taipei trading yesterday.