Agencies

GERMANY

Industrial production sags

Industrial production in Germany fell back in December, official data showed yesterday, in the latest of a series of signs pointing to slowdown in Europe’s largest economy. Output fell 0.4 percent month-on-month, federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects — well short of a 0.9 percent rebound forecast by analysts. Looking to different areas of manufacturing, only capital goods makers increased production, with a boost of 0.9 percent.

SWITZERLAND

Rate hike this year unlikely

The Swiss National Bank is not likely to move interest rates off their current record low until next year as a result of the deteriorating economic environment in Europe, UBS Group AG said. Switzerland’s central bank is forecast to raise its deposit rate of minus 0.75 percent only in March 2020, according to the lender, whose previous forecast had been for a first increase late this year. Policy rates will not return to positive territory before 2021, it also said.

TRAVEL

Thomas Cook may sell airline

Thomas Cook Group PLC said yesterday it was willing to sell its airline business to raise cash and help it recover from a rough last year and weaker demand this year. The world’s oldest travel company said it was launching a strategic review as it needed more resources and financial flexibility after two profit warnings in quick succession late last year. “We are at an early stage in this review process which will consider all options to enhance value to shareholders and intensify our strategic focus,” chief executive Peter Fankhauser said.

AVIATION

Norwegian cuts forecast

Norwegian Air has cut its expected capacity growth for this year to just 9 percent from 15-20 percent seen previously as it seeks to preserve cash and prioritize profits over growth, it said yesterday while reporting a fourth-quarter loss. Europe’s third-largest budget carrier by passenger numbers, which on Wednesday postponed 16 aircraft deliveries from Boeing and Airbus, raised its capacity by 37 percent last year from 2017. The carrier’s fourth-quarter result plunged to a loss of 3 billion kroner (US$351 million) from a deficit of 713 million kroner a year ago.

AVIATION

Qantas cancels new A380s

Australian flag carrier Qantas Airways Ltd yesterday confirmed it would not take up eight Airbus A380s already ordered — the latest blow for the European airspace firm. In a statement, Sydney-based Qantas said it would focus instead on refurbishing its existing 12 Airbus super-jumbo planes. The carrier is expected to take delivery of six of Boeing’s rival Dreamliners sometime this year, and will continue to run A380s already in the fleet.

E-COMMERCE

Pinduoduo seeks US$1.5bn

China’s upstart e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多) and its shareholders filed to sell more than 50 million shares in a secondary offering that could raise about US$1.5 billion after the company’s public debut last year. The Shanghai-based company plans to sell 37 million American depository shares, while investors market 14.8 million, according to a securities filing. The lockup period for Pinduoduo’s shares expired last month and the selling shareholders include Banyan Partners, Sun Vantage Investment and Lightspeed China Partners (光速中國).

BANKING

NAB bosses quit in scandal