Moscow luxury property sales soaring

Moscow real-estate executives Boris Azarenko and Denis Kitaev should write the UK Home Office a thank-you note.

Their company — luxury apartment developer Vesper — is seeing a pickup in demand from wealthy Russians, as British measures against money laundering block many from London, once their favorite city.

In one way, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also a winner from the UK’s efforts as well as international sanctions imposed over Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England, and Russian meddling in US elections in 2016.

Putin for years has called for rich Russians to bring their assets back home. Wealthy Russians have over the past two decades been major buyers of property in Paris, London, New York and other international cities.

Now there are signs that sanctions and tightened money-laundering measures are having some effect. Last year, there were more than 1,000 luxury property sales in Moscow, up from 790 in 2017, totaling more than 77 billion rubles (US$1.17 billion), according to broker Knight Frank.

Luxury property markets in Moscow have held up well even as the economy has been in the doldrums since sanctions and demand for real estate in other global cities has cooled.

“If previously we had some kind of dogma that a wealthy person needs a house in London or New York, now it’s not a rare proposal from our clients to take their property in Chelsea as partial payment for a new apartment in Moscow,” said Azarenko, 41, the general director of Vesper, the biggest developer of luxury property in Moscow.

Russia has plenty of rich people. There are at least 189,500 ultra-high net worth individuals in the country controlling about US$1.1 trillion, according to Capgemini estimates.

It is also incredibly unequal. There are 26 Russians on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people, worth about a combined US$271 billion.

While Vesper builds new properties, such as its Brodsky building, most of its projects are massive renovations of Czarist-era properties. It redesigns them inside and out, and adds amenities like built-in saunas, gyms, underground parking garages, and ornate, secure lobbies. Most of the buildings are in prime locations in the center of Moscow.

Vesper favors naming the properties after Russian writers. Bulgakov House is near Patriarch’s Ponds, the setting for the opening chapters of Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel The Master and Margarita; the Chekhov building is near the Chekhov Metro Station.

The six-story Nabokov, another newly built property, is named after writer Vladimir Nabokov, an avid butterfly collector, and features 150 brightly colored glass butterflies on the ceiling of the lobby.

The vast white cube in the center of Moscow is covered in 42,800 bars of Portuguese limestone, and has 14 units and a penthouse.

Vesper has created more than 103,000m2 of new residential space in the past three years. Azarenko shares the business, which was founded in 2010 and had 12.6 billion rubles of revenue last year, with Kitaev, 41.

The partners’ strategy is typically to acquire century-old buildings cheaply and turn them into ready-to-move-in apartments, which is a new idea for Moscow. Gulrich House, an old mansion built in the early 20th-century by Gustav Gulrich in the heart of Moscow, was first renovated in this way.