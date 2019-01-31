Malaysia still in talks with China on railway project

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia and China are still in talks about a multibillion-dollar, Beijing-backed railway project, Malaysian Minister of Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali said yesterday, after a week of confusing and contradictory statements about the deal.

Since the shock defeat last year of a long-ruling, corruption-plagued regime in Malaysia, the new government has suspended a series of Chinese-financed infrastructure projects, including the rail line.

Critics said the projects lacked transparency, could saddle Malaysia with debt, and were in reality aimed at quickly funneling cash to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak to help him pay back cash looted from a sovereign wealth fund.

Over the weekend, Ali said the government had made a final decision to cancel the 81 billion ringgit (US$19.72 billion) rail link, which would have connected the eastern and western coasts of peninsular Malaysia.

However, hours later, Malaysian Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng (林冠英) expressed shock at the announcement.

The project could “impoverish” the nation, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday.

He added that he was seeking China’s “understanding,” but that no final decision had been made.

Lim yesterday said that the Cabinet had agreed at a meeting that negotiations about the project were indeed still ongoing and from now on only Mahathir would comment on the issue.

The discussions between the two countries would now be held “away from the public glare,” official news agency Bernama quoted him as saying.

“Of course there is a time frame, but let’s discuss the matter in a confidential manner,” he said.