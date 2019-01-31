Citibank admits glitch led to account balance errors

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) said its system malfunctioned yesterday, but that the error was fixed within a few hours.

The Chinese-language ETToday and Apple Daily reported earlier yesterday that a client using a Citibank automated teller machine (ATM) yesterday morning received a receipt showing an incorrect account balance of minus-NT$7,912.

The reports said the client checked Citibank’s Internet banking service, but found an account balance of zero.

Citibank said that some digital files failed to be transmitted during its batch processing yesterday, which caused some of its clients’ account data to be displayed incorrectly at ATMs and online.

The bank said that by 2pm it had fixed the error and restored the correct account balances.

“We found the error in the information system only affected clients with accounts in New Taiwan dollars and affected some withdrawals of the local currency,” Citibank said in a statement. “There were not many clients affected in the incident, but we cannot disclose the number.”

The Financial Supervisory Commission said that it would not punish the bank, but it urged the lender to ensure the smooth and normal operation of its system.