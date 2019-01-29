Hon Hai’s plants in China hiring

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) plant in Zhengzhou, China, plans to recruit workers after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Zhengzhou plant of the world’s largest contract electronic product maker has been hiring employees since the beginning of this month and would continue recruitment efforts from Feb. 12, Hon Hai’s employment center said.

The plant needs workers for a wide range of tasks, including production line assemblers, quality control and warehouse personnel, as well as injection modeling, stamping and coating workers.

Since the beginning of this year, Hon Hai’s plants in Taiyuan, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Kunshan, Huaian, Shenzhen and Langfang have been hiring for positions that offer monthly salaries from 3,800 yuan to 5,500 yuan (US$564 to US$816).

The Chinese plants need to employ more than 50,000 people to run at full capacity, the company said, adding that the group had as of April last year employed about 604,600 workers.

Consolidated revenue for last year reached a record high NT$5.3 trillion (US$172.13 billion), up 12.51 percent from 2017, the company reported on its Web site.

Hon Hai shares closed up 0.14 percent yesterday at NT$70.8 in Taipei trading.