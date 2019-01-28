Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Light plate maker to expand

Global Lighting Technologies Inc (茂林), a light guide plate maker, on Friday said that it plans NT$500 million (US$16.22 million) in capital spending this year, as it expects sales to grow further on more orders and capacity. The firm, registered in the Cayman Islands, is to add two new production lines at a plant in Miaoli County’s Tongluo Township (銅鑼), which has eight lines focusing on large-screen TVs, the firm said. It said it also plans to expand the research center at its plant in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), which supplies products for automotive and wearable applications.

ELECTRONICS

Egis saw loss last month

Fingerprint sensor provider Egis Technology Inc (神盾) reported a net loss of NT$72 million for last month, with a net loss per share of NT$1.01. That was down from net income of US$50 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.71, in December 2017. Revenue declined 47.25 percent from NT$537.89 million to NT$283.74 million, the company reported on Tuesday. However, the company’s revenue and earnings last year hit a record high, with net income of NT$192 million, or earnings per share of NT$9.35, and revenue of NT$5.91 billion.

SEMICONDUCTORS

N America machine sales up

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.11 billion in worldwide billings last month, trade group SEMI said in a statement on Friday. The figure was 8.5 percent higher than US$1.94 billion in November last year, but 12.1 percent lower than the US$2.4 billion in December 2017. SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) said that steady spending on logic and foundry helped offset a decline in memory investment last month.