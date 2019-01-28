Smartphone sales plunge on iPhone hiccup, promotions

Staff writer, with CNA

Smartphone sales in Taiwan last year fell nearly 10 percent from the previous year, due in part to disappointing sales of Apple Inc’s latest iPhones unveiled in September last year, industry sources said.

Competition among the nation’s major telecom operators that led to large subscription fee discounts, such as a NT$499 per month unlimited data plan, resulted in many subscribers extending their contracts and retaining their devices instead of buying new ones, the sources said.

Smartphone sales fell 9.84 percent from a year earlier to 6.6 million units, or less than 600,000 units a month, the lowest monthly figure in more than a decade, they said.

Several telecom operators plan to boost smartphone sales this year by offering discounts on handsets, but the weakness is expected to continue, as the market has become saturated, the sources said, adding that sales are expected to range between 6.3 million and 6.5 million units.

Apple remained the top brand in Taiwan in terms of sales volume last month with a 28.3 percent market share, ahead of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co (18.8 percent), Asustek Computer Inc (華碩, 9.7 percent), China’s Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀, 9 percent) and Japan’s Sony Corp (6.5 percent).

In terms of sales value, Apple took a 62.4 percent market share last month, followed by Samsung (12.2 percent), Oppo (5.3 percent), Sony (4.7 percent) and Asustek (4.0 percent), the sources said.

By model, the iPhone XR 128GB was the top-selling model last month, ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy A7, the iPhone XS 64GB, the iPhone XS Max 256GB, the Oppo AX5, the iPhone XS 256GB, the Oppo R17, the Galaxy J4, the Asustek ZenFone Live L1 and the Galaxy Note 9, the sources said.