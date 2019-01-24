Agencies

RESTAURANTS

Gen Oyster draws interest

General Oyster Inc, Japan’s largest oyster restaurant operator, has been approached by several Chinese companies interested in buying a stake or perhaps acquiring the business, people familiar with the matter said. Three Chinese firms, including a large Internet company, have expressed interest in separate deals with General Oyster, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The Tokyo-based company is considering whether to start talks with the potential partners and might decline to engage, the people said. A spokeswoman for General Oyster declined to comment.

BANKING

Qatar eyes Deutsche Bank

Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) chairman suggested that Deutsche Bank AG is among the major German companies the sovereign wealth fund is talking to about potential stake purchases. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that QIA favors Germany because of its robust economy and is “interested in all the big companies” there. QIA is looking “at different sectors” in Germany, the chairman said. “Financial services is among them,” as are infrastructure and industrials, he said.

Patisserie rescue fails

British entrepreneur Luke Johnson’s efforts to save Patisserie Valerie failed as an accounting scandal pushed the bakery chain’s parent into insolvency, threatening as many as 2,800 jobs on Britain’s beleaguered shopping streets. Patisserie Holdings PLC appointed KPMG as administrators after announcing last week that it had found thousands of false entries in its books. The accounting firm plans to keep 121 of the chain’s approximately 200 stores open as it seeks a possible buyer.

MEDIA

Viacom buying Pluto TV

US media group Viacom Inc on Tuesday announced a deal to buy free streaming television service Pluto TV for US$340 million in cash to better compete as lifestyles shift to online entertainment. Viacom is optimistic about the ad-supported streaming television market, where it plans to work with Pluto TV and a range of partners. Viacom properties include Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon, as well as Paramount Pictures.

HEALTHCARE

J&J seeks Auris deal

Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the world’s largest maker of healthcare products, is pursuing an acquisition of Auris Health Inc in a deal that would bring it cutting-edge surgical robotics technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. J&J is seeking to purchase Auris at a premium to the valuation from its latest funding round, the people said. That financing valued the Redwood City, California-based company at about US$2 billion, one person said. Representatives for J&J and Auris declined to comment.

GAMING

Video game sales up 18%

From Fortnite to Pokemon Go, play in the US drove video-game industry revenue to a record US$43.4 billion last year, data released on Tuesday showed. Spending on games in the US rose 18 percent from the previous year, data from the Entertainment Software Association and market tracker NPD Group showed. US spending on video-game hardware, including peripherals, rose to US$7.5 billion last year from US$6.5 billion the previous year, the data showed.