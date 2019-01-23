Staff writer, with agencies

STEELMAKERS

CSC profit tops NT$31bn

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday reported that its preliminary pretax profit for the past year rose 36 percent annually to NT$31.89 billion (US$1.03 billion), with revenue rising 15 percent annually to NT$400.66 billion. Gross profit rose 35 percent annually to NT$3.35 billion, it said. Pretax profit last month fell 30 percent sequentially to NT$1.95 billion, with revenue dropping 4 percent from November to NT$33.24 billion, it said, adding that it sold a total of 11.24 million tonnes of carbon steel in the past year, of which 70 percent was sold domestically.

TECHNOLOGY

Taipei hosts 3GPP meeting

A five-day working group meeting of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) opened in Taipei on Monday, with more than 350 representatives from about 150 high-tech companies, including Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, NTT DoCoMo Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Nokia Corp. No conclusion on future global standards for 5G applications was likely to be reached, but it would still be an important venue for developers to present opinions on future trends, said a representative of MediaTek Inc (聯發科), one of the event organizers. Holding the meeting in Taiwan for a fifth consecutive year illustrated recognition of the nation’s strength in 5G development, she said. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) said the meeting was expected to allow Taiwanese developers to discuss standardization of future applications with their foreign counterparts.

GAMES

Tencent, Netease miss out

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Netease Inc (網易) were again left out when Chinese regulators green-lit the latest batch of online games, spurring concern that China’s largest games companies might have to wait longer than anticipated to start making money off hit titles. Neither firm’s products appeared on a list of 93 domestic games approved for licenses this month and both were also absent from 164 cleared last month, ending a nine-month freeze. Smaller rivals, including Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd (鳳凰傳媒) and Shenzhen-listed Sanqi Interactive Entertainment (三七互娛), made the cut instead, notices posted by the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration showed.

STOCKS

Taipei rallies late to end up

The TAIEX yesterday closed slightly higher after recouping earlier losses, with late-session buying focusing on select heavyweights, in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), dealers said. Turnover remained in a narrow range amid rising concerns over economic fundamentals after the government on Monday reported a more than 10 percent year-on-year decline in export orders for last month, they said. The TAIEX closed up 5.26 points, or 0.05 percent, at 9,894.66 on turnover of NT$77.17 billion, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Buying emerged in the final few minutes of the session as bargain hunters picked up select large-cap stocks such as TSMC, Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), helping the main board recover from the earlier losses and end the day in positive territory, dealers said. “It was a quiet day, with turnover falling partly because Wall Street closed overnight [for Martin Luther King Jr Day], providing no direction for investors here,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投信) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.