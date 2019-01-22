Agencies

REAL ESTATE

London asking prices fall

London home asking prices fell to their weakest level in three-and-a-half years this month as sellers spooked by Brexit held off putting their properties up for sale. Asking prices in the capital slipped 1.5 percent from last month to ￡593,972 (US$762,279), the lowest level since August 2015, property Web site Rightmove said. New listings in the first two weeks of the year were 10 percent lower than last year as owners were deterred by the cost of moving and concern about the political backdrop, it said.

TRADE

WTO could stall: minister

The operation of the WTO Organization could soon stall because of US delays in appointing new judges, Canadian Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr said as he prepares to convene another round of reform talks in Davos. In an interview with Bloomberg in Tokyo, Carr said that the US’ refusal to appoint judges to the appellate body of the 164-nation WTO means that in “the next number of months” the WTO’s dispute settlement system would effectively stall.

ENERGY

Colombian pipeline attacked

Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA on Sunday said that a bomb attack on the Transandino pipeline caused spillage in the country’s southwestern Narino Department, close to the border with Ecuador. The pipeline was not operating during the attack on Saturday, the first this year. There were 16 attacks last year, the company said. Ecopetrol did not say who was responsible for the bombing or when the pipeline would return to service.

MALAYSIA

Tax revenue hits record high

The government’s intake of direct taxes rose to a record last year, easing pressure on a budget deficit that is expected to mark a five-year high. The government boosted its direct-tax revenue by 11.1 percent last year from 2017, bringing the total haul to 137 billion ringgit (US$33.26 billion), the Ministry of Finance said in a release on Sunday. That beat the previous record of 134 billion ringgit in 2014. The country expects to narrow the budget deficit to 3.4 percent of GDP this year, from an estimated 3.7 percent last year.

HOSPITALITY

Thomas Cook builds in China

Thomas Cook Group PLC plans to build two new hotels in China with its joint venture partner Fosun International Ltd (復星國際), including the first Asian branch of its own Casa Cook brand. The hotels, one in Lijiang in Yunnan Province, and the other in Taicang in Jiangsu Province, near Shanghai, would be built by Fosun and managed by Thomas Cook China, and open late next year, the companies said. Thomas Cook now has four own-brand hotels being built in China.

TRANSPORTATION

Israel opens new airport

Israel yesterday inaugurated a new international airport in its Negev Desert meant to boost tourism to the nearby Red Sea and serve as an emergency alternative to Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport. The official ceremony was scheduled to begin at 11:30am, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in attendance. Initially, Ramon Airport is to handle only domestic flights operated by Israeli carriers Arkia Israeli Airlines Ltd and Israir Airlines Ltd. A date has not yet been given for the start of international flights.