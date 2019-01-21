Staff writer

MANUFACTURING

Hiwin growth forecast

Machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀) could achieve double-digit growth in annual revenue this year, with the second half of the year likely to be better than the first half, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Saturday, citing company chairman Eric Chuo’s (卓永財) remarks at a Lunar New Year banquet for employees. The company has purchased land in Japan, Italy and China in preparation for capacity expansion and has set an annaul revenue target of NT$60 billion (US$1.95 billion), the newspaper said. Hiwin’s consolidated revenue grew 38.8 percent year-on-year to NT$29.39 billion last year, a record high.

CAMERA LENSES

Largan buys Taichung plot

Largan Precision Co (大立光) has purchased a plot of land and a building on it near its headquarters in the Taichung Industrial Park as part of plans to expand production capacity. The smartphone camera lens supplier on Friday said it spent NT$1.82 billion on the purchase from Leadwell CNC Machines Manufacturing Corp (台灣麗偉電腦). The plan to expand production capacity echoed remarks made by Largan chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) last week that smartphone designs continue to trend toward triple-camera configurations, sustaining demand for lenses.

INVESTMENT

AGV Products inks loan deal

Food manufacturer AGV Products Corp (愛之味) has inked contracts with 10 local banks for a NT$1.7 billion loan to fund working capital and repay debt, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday. The loan was arranged by state-run Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行). AGV reported consolidated revenue increased 4.58 percent to NT$4.32 billion last year, compared with NT$4.13 billion in 2017.