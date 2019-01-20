Agencies

ENERGY

Australian plants planned

Australian power-sector tycoon Trevor St Baker is to set out plans to build new coal-fired plants under proposals for A$6 billion (US$4.3 billion) of developments with a Chinese joint venture partner, the Australian newspaper reported. St Baker is to submit plans next week to Australian Minister of Energy Angus Taylor, the newspaper reported. The proposals would see a A$3 billion to A$4 billion power plant built in Victoria State, a A$2 billion coal plant installed in New South Wales and A$500 million for a new hydro facility in South Australia.

AUTOMAKERS

VW to pay Indian fine

Volkswagen Group (VW) on Friday said that it would pay a fine of 1 billion rupees (US$14.2 million) imposed by India for installing software on vehicles that allegedly cheated pollution testing devices, though it is still appealing the order. The company said it has challenged the National Green Tribunal’s order in India’s top court. Company spokesman Gagan Mangal declined to say whether the company had transferred the money to India’s Central Pollution Control Board. The company said in a statement that all Volkswagen cars were compliant with emissions regulations in India.

ELECTRONICS

Germany nixes Apple claim

Apple Inc was ordered to stop using part of a press release that claims all iPhones would still be available in Germany through phone companies and resellers after it was banned from distributing several versions of the device in the country. Qualcomm Inc on Thursday obtained a preliminary injunction stopping its rival from using a statement that Apple distributed to the press in response to the initial ruling. The court said Apple’s release was misleading, because the December judgement also ordered Apple to recall the products from resellers.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney+ to be previewed

Walt Disney Co is to show off its Disney+ streaming service at an April 11 investors’ meeting, providing a peek at a platform that is to challenge Netflix Inc. The service, which is to include original movies and TV shows from Disney’s Marvel, Pixar and other brands, is to debut this year. It will be a third, more family-focused streaming service, on top of Disney’s existing ESPN+ and Hulu, which will soon be majority owned by the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant.

Sony ditches R. Kelly

Sony Music has called it quits with singer R. Kelly, ending his contract with subsidiary RCA after a documentary aired accusing him of repeated cases of sexual abuse, media reports said on Friday. While Variety and Billboard reported the breakup, Sony Music did not immediately confirm it when contacted by reporters.

ZIMBABWE

Workers reject raise

Public workers have rejected a second offer to raise their salaries and demanded to be paid in US dollars, days after at least three people died in violent anti-government protests. Hundreds of people were detained on public order charges on Friday. Zimbabweans have seen their purchasing power eroded by soaring inflation, despite adopting the US dollar in 2009.