Palestinian designer seeks to empower women through clothes

By Clothilde Mraffko / AFP, RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories

It is only three words on a T-shirt or embroidered on a denim jacket in Palestinian designer Yasmeen Mjalli’s collection, but they carry a powerful message: “Not your habibti,” or darling.

She sees the clothes as helping empower Palestinian women facing unwelcome male attention in public.

“When a woman is exposed to so much harassment on the street, she begins to dress to protect herself, to hide herself as opposed to expressing herself,” the 22-year-old art history graduate said, leaning against the counter of her shop in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

On fabrics of muted colors and on canvas bags from her BabyFist label, she places messages in English and Arabic inside drawings of flowers and other designs.

“Every rose has its revolution,” one reads.

Mjalli grew up in the US, where she lived with her Palestinian parents.

She started painting slogans on her own clothes when the family relocated to the West Bank and she found herself facing a different reality.

“I have experienced things like comments, really uncomfortable stares, the kind that make you feel very violated,” she said.

“I have been assaulted in the streets, people touching me,” she added, catching one tattooed arm in her other hand to mimic being grabbed.

In August 2017, she launched her first collection and a few months later opened the Ramallah shop to complement her existing online sales.

“It’s not like the T-shirt is going to stop harassment,” she said.

However, it is “a reminder that you are part of something bigger that is working to empower women and to give back in some way and that is trying to have this conversation that challenges all of these structures which we are victims of too,” she added.

The goal is to create a community, Mjalli said.

Using Instagram, free workshops in her shop and public places where she sometimes installs herself with a typewriter, she offers Palestinian women the freedom to express their feelings and tell stories they cannot share elsewhere.

She donates about 10 percent of her fashion earnings to a local women’s group.

One project she funds sent a doctor and volunteers into schools to teach Palestinian girls about menstruation, a subject still largely taboo.

While defining herself as a feminist, Mjalli said that her fight against harassment of women is unconnected to the #MeToo movement.

“I don’t think it’s related, even though it happened at the same time,” she said, but acknowledged that the movement gave her own efforts a boost.

“It’s a very American and it’s a very white feminism, and it’s not what we are doing here,” she added.

All BabyFist garments are made in the Palestinian territories. Jackets are sewn in Hassan Shehada’s Gaza workshop.

Among the sewing machines humming under florescent lights, Shehada shows a denim jacket embroidered with “Not your habibti.”

“I am proud that women wear the fruits of my labors and I am also very proud that they are labeled ‘Made in Palestine,’” he said.

In the past three months, he has made 1,500 items for BabyFist.

It was a breath of fresh air for Shehada’s business in the Gaza Strip, under an Israeli blockade for more than a decade and with endemic high unemployment.

“Working with BabyFist has given me back hope,” he said, adding that it has fulfilled a dream of exporting to Europe.

However, manufacturing in Gaza comes at a cost.