McDonald’s to hike prices, adjust menu

Staff writer, with CNA

The cost of eating at McDonald’s Corp outlets in Taiwan is about to increase, as the US fast food chain is to raise the prices of some of its meals starting on Wednesday next week.

McDonald’s yesterday said it also plans to change some of its meal selections, for example allowing customers to order their choice of McCrispy Chicken part, which now costs NT$52 a piece.

Diners would be able to separately order chicken thighs, drumsticks or wings, with drumsticks and thighs costing NT$55 a piece and wings costing NT$45 each, the company said.

As part of the menu adjustment, the restaurant would no longer serve its Grand Breakfast, Breakfast Platter, BBQ Chicken Wings, McCripsy Chicken Box, Happy Sharing Box and Party Sharing Box, it added.

It would also stop serving Floated Orange Soda and other floats, Sesame Sundae, Sesame McFlurry, hot chocolate and iced coffee, the company said, adding that the decisions were made after studying the eating habits of Taiwanese.

Its breakfast selections would consist of Egg Burgers and Mcmuffins, whose prices are to increase by NT$3.

Other meals, such as Big Mac, Double Cheeseburger, Spicy Chicken Burger, Grilled Chicken Burger and Cheese Pork Burger, would see a similar price increase, it said.

However, the price of its snack burger would decrease by NT$2, while eight of its latte choices will cost NT$10 less, it said.