Chailease plans to invest in solar power facilities

Staff writer, with CNA

Chailease Holding Co (中租控股), a financial leasing company, on Monday said that it would spend NT$10 billion (US$324.46 million) this year to expand its solar power generation capacity.

The company would invest in several locations, including the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) and Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), said Chen Jui-hsin (陳瑞興), president of Chailease Energy (中租能源), the green energy development subsidiary of Chailease Holding.

Chen announced the investment plan at the inauguration of a roof-top solar power facility at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區).

The Hsinchu facility is expected to generate 1.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and cut carbon emissions by about 725 tonnes, equivalent to emissions reduction achieved by 1.8 Daan Forest Parks, Chailease Energy said.

The facility has shown that Chailease Holding is a good and reliable business partner to the Hsinchu Science Park, where many important tech firms, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), are located, Chen said.

The science park is increasing the use of alternative energy sources and hopes the shift will facilitate sustainable development, Hsinchu Science Park Administration Bureau head Wayne Wang (王永壯) said.