FET unveils wireless smart speakers

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (FET, 遠傳電信) yesterday launched wireless smart speakers, the latest of many new gadgets other than mobile phones that the telecom is using to boost subscriptions to mobile services as mobile phone replacement cycles lengthen.

As part of its strategic shift, the telecom is looking to devices that incorporate the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence (AI) as new revenue drivers, because revenue from wireless connectivity is falling due to cutthroat competition.

The smart speakers are the first consumer IoT device that the telecom has unveiled toward achieving that goal, the company said.

Along with smart speakers launched earlier last year, Far EasTone this year aims to triple the sale of smart home gadgets, consumer business unit vice president Belinda Chen (陳萍坽) told reporters yesterday.

The company said it has sold about 20,000 smart speakers since their launch in June last year.

Chen said her confidence is based on the rapid adoption of smart speakers in the US, where the penetration rate climbed to 24 percent in just four years.

Given Taiwan’s 8 million households, Far FasTone estimates that about 2 million smart speakers could be sold over four years, Chen said, adding that the telecom aims to be the market leader.

The telecom is targeting mobile subscribers who last year switched to NT$499 service plans with unlimited 4G data without getting subsidies on mobile phones or hardware.

As a growing number of subscribers prefer subsidies on electronic devices rather than smartphones, Far EasTone said it would keep broadening its offerings to meet their needs.

The global market for smart speakers is expected to grow 63 percent year-on-year to US$7 billion this year, from US$4.3 billion last year, making it the fastest-growing category of connected devices in history, a forecast by accounting firm Deloitte showed.

Shipments of smart speakers are expected to increase to 164 million units this year, up 67 percent from 98 million units last year, Deloitte said last month in its annual report on technology, media and telecommunications trends.

Far EasTone subscribers can get a free smart speaker when subscribing to a 4G service plan with a 30 or 24-month contract.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom, yesterday said it has set up a task force, or “strategic transformation office,” to concentrate resources on growth in 5G, Internet-only banking, IoT, big data, AI and smart home businesses.

The firm said it expects to see results within three years.