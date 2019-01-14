Staff writer, with agencies

ELECTRONICS

Apple mulled new modems

Apple Inc considered tapping Samsung Electronics Co and MediaTek Inc (聯發科), along with existing vendor Intel Corp, to supply modem chips for this year’s iPhones, according to testimony by an Apple executive in the US Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust proceedings against Qualcomm on Friday. Apple relied on Qualcomm as the sole supplier of the chips from 2011 to 2016, but split the business between Intel and Qualcomm in 2016. The company last year moved solely to Intel for its newest phones, but has also considered MediaTek and Samsung to supply the 5G chips, Apple supply chain executive Tony Blevins said.

TELECOMS

MOU for 5G progress inked

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Thursday said it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korea 5G Forum to form a strategic partnership for 5G development. The Korea 5G Forum is composed of major South Korean companies including Korea Telecom Co, Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Co, as well as China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

INVESTMENT

Investors in OTC falls in Q4

The number of investors who traded more than NT$100 million (US$3.25 million) in equities on the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the fourth quarter of last year dropped by 275 to 3,001 from a quarter earlier, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday, citing Taipei Exchange tallies. The decrease in the number of OTC investors reflected equity price volatility in the market, which saw the OTC market index decline 7.52 percent in the fourth quarter, the commission said.