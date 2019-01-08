Mexicans scramble for scarce gasoline

AP, MEXICO CITY

Mexicans are scrambling for gasoline amid long lines at gas stations and widespread shortages prompted by a change in distribution methods aimed at stemming fuel theft.

State oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said the use of more secure transportation methods has resulted in delays for fuel delivery to gas stations in the states of Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacan, Mexico and Queretaro. It is urging consumers not to panic or hoard gasoline, promising that supply would soon stabilize.

Frantic consumers have made a run on the pumps and social media has been filled with images of gas station signs saying they are out of fuel, and consumers comparing the thin supplies to scarcity for basic goods such as bread and milk that plagued Mexico during the 1970s.

The shortage has given ammunition to government critics, who say that many of the new administration’s policies and goals are throwbacks to past decades.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday said that complicity within Pemex has allowed fuel theft to blossom, growing from US$500,000 a year more than a decade ago to about US$3 billion in stolen fuel last year.

Overhauling the network requires taking on powerful and entrenched interests that have benefited from fuel theft for years, Lopez Obrador said.

Without going into detail on tactics, he said that Mexico has reduced daily theft to 36 truckloads of fuel from an average of more than 1,000 truckloads a day.

Pemex is trying to stem billions of dollars in losses from criminal gangs that tap pipelines to steal gasoline by instead transporting the fuel via truck.