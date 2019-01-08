Line Bank appoints Huang

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Line Bank (連線商業銀行), a planned Web-only bank, is to assign Morris Huang (黃以孟) as chief executive officer of its preparation office, Line Financial Taiwan Corp (台灣連線金融科技) said yesterday.

The appointment of Huang, former executive vice president of Taipei Fubon Bank (台北富邦銀行), gained unanimous support from the Internet bank’s seven stakeholders, Line Financial said in a statement.

Taipei Fubon Bank holds a 25.1 percent stake in Line Bank, making it the second-largest stakeholder.

Huang, who joined Taipei Fubon Bank in 2006, resigned from his position on Jan. 3 and would report to a committee comprised of the seven stakeholders, Line Financial said.

Huang would be Line Bank’s representative when it bids for a license this year, Line Taiwan Ltd (台灣連線) communications officer Liao Wan-ning (廖婉寧) said.

The appointment of Huang as the bank’s business representative is critical, because his personal qualifications would account for 20 percent on the Financial Supervisory Commission’s scoring of the Web-only bank.

Line Financial, which holds a majority 49.9 percent stake in Line Bank, in November last year announced that other stakeholders include three financial institutions and two telecoms.