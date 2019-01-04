LCD veteran sees volatile year for panel industry

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

This year promises to be volatile for the LCD industry as the unresolved trade dispute between the US and China poses a risk to the global economy and panel demand, Innolux Corp (群創) honorary chairman Tuan Hsing-chien (段行建) said yesterday.

Tuan, an LCD industry veteran, doubles as a display consultant to Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團).

He oversees the group’s adoption of automation systems, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and big data collection.

“The US-China trade dispute is posing growing uncertainty. Tariff increases [by the US and China] will lead to higher costs and will affect [the global] economy,” Tuan told reporters.

“It is premature to say how the trade tensions would affect the LCD industry as panel products are not yet on the negotiating table,” he said.

However, Innolux is in a better position to weather the industry’s turbulence compared with its peers, because of its highly automated production lines, Tuan said.

“IIoT has become a world trend on which Taiwan has lagged,” he said.

The Miaoli-based company in 2007 started introducing automation to its factories to help solve a labor shortage problem, improve product quality and drive down manufacturing costs.

Innolux is further elevating its factory automation level by utilizing sensors, big data and AI, Tuan said.

Tuan has said that the company aimed to have 75 percent of its production automated by the end of last year to make it more cost-competitive.