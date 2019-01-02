Oil slips to first annual loss since 2015

Bloomberg

Oil capped its worst annual showing since 2015 as fears of scarcity turned into panic about a glut.

Futures in New York on Monday eked out a small gain, but finished the year down 25 percent, completing a reversal few anticipated just three months ago, when prices jumped to a four-year high.

There is growing concern that the US-China trade dispute and tightening US Federal Reserve monetary policy would undercut growth. Five US manufacturing indexes dropped last month, the first such across-the-board decline in two years.

Highlighting the muscle of US crude drillers, stockpiles at a key storage hub in Oklahoma probably rose 1.2 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts released on Monday.

Despite encouraging talk on trade from US President Donald Trump, the coming months still look unsettled, said Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

“We’ll probably start off 2019 on the same foot, weighed down by record US production as well as the lingering trade war,” Streible said in an interview. “We won’t see a rebalancing of the market until past the first quarter, so I would expect us to get trading right around these lows.”

West Texas Intermediate for delivery next month rose US$0.08 to US$45.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent for March settlement gained US$0.59 to US$53.80 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark closed the year down 20 percent.

Crude’s moves have been amplified by gyrations in equity markets, which have propelled an oil-price volatility gauge to more than double over the past three months.

Oil jumped to a four-year high in early October on concern that renewed US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports would tighten supply, but Trump’s surprise decision to grant waivers to many buyers pushed prices into a bear market within weeks.

“Trump has reigned as the ultimate controller of oil prices this year, because everything from sanctions against Iran, the trade war with China and even tensions with Saudi Arabia, he’s been involved,” HI Investment & Futures Corp commodities analyst Sungchil Will Yun said. “While prices won’t fall further from here, the pace of increase will also be quite gradual next year.”

OPEC and its partners, including Russia, responded to the downturn earlier last month with a promise to cut 1.2 million barrels a day of output starting this month, but OPEC faces a formidable challenge from US drillers that are pumping at record levels.

More than 100 additional oil rigs were deployed across the US last year, with overall crude production topping 11 million barrels a day.