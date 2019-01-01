Modi is planning a cash handout for Indian farmers before the election

Bloomberg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is studying three options, including a cash handout for farmers, people with knowledge of the matter said, as his administration seeks to ease an agrarian distress and shore up popular support ahead of next year’s general election.

The government is weighing options including monthly income support for farmers, a cash handout plan for the shortfall between the actual sale price and state-set procurement rate, and a revamped crop insurance program, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The final program could be one of these or a combination of all three, they added.

The plan for the handout comes soon after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was last month voted out in key state elections, forcing Modi to draw up a course correction before federal polls due by May. The government, which exceeded the annual budget gap aim in October, had little room for spending last year, having forgone some tax revenue on goods and services following the defeat.

The income support program involves a certain amount as monthly payout to farmers and could benefit as many as 150 million farm households, a key bloc that can influence the election outcome.

In July last year, the government raised support prices of crops such as cotton, soybeans and paddy rice to ensure that farmers get at least 50 percent more than the estimated production costs.

While that has largely failed to shield farmers from distress sales due to a lack of sufficient state procurement, the government plans to pay cash to farmers if their produce sells at a discount to the government-set rates.

Another alternative being considered is a revamp of the crop insurance program. The changes could include a reduction in premiums paid by farmers, inclusion of more crops to make state incentives available to more farmers and bringing tenant farmers under the cover.

Indian Ministry of Finance spokesman D.S. Malik did not respond to calls made to his mobile phone. An agriculture ministry spokeswoman declined to comment.

Modi, who is seeking a second term, has to win over farmers before the election. They have been hit by falling crop prices and rising input costs, forcing them to hit the streets seeking debt waivers and protection from distress sales.

Add to it, the pressure from opposition the Indian National Congress, which waived off farm loans after wresting power from the Bharatiya Janata Party in three states last month.

The income support program could help reduce poverty in a country that is home to one-third of the world’s poor and still spends less than 2 percent of its GDP on social security.