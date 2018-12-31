Staff writer

BANKING

Southbound debt grows

Taiwanese banks at the end of September had combined exposure of NT$1.5 trillion (US$48.81 billion) to nations covered by the Cabinet’s New Southbound Policy, Financial Supervisory Commission tallies showed. That represented an increase from loan and investment exposure of NT$1.25 trillion at the end of last year and NT$1.11 trillion in 2016, the data showed. Meanwhile, local banks had 215 outlets in New Southbound Policy nations by Nov. 30, 25 more than in May 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office, data showed.

BANKING

Domestic trade up 4.01%

Domestic trade totaled NT$13.84 trillion in the first 11 months, up 4.01 percent from NT$13.31 trillion in the same period last year, with restaurants showing the highest annual increase of 4.34 percent to NT$429.9 billion, Ministry of Economic Affairs data released on Monday last week showed. The wholesale sector saw revenue rise 4.3 percent to NT$9.53 trillion, while the retail sector reported a year-on-year sales increase of 3.27 percent to NT$3.89 trillion, the data showed.

TRADE

Phone exports decrease

Cellphone exports fell 71.9 percent year-on-year to US$400 million in the first 11 months of the year amid rising competition in the global market, the Ministry of Finance said on Dec. 20. The decline was the steepest ever seen by the domestic cellphone industry, which produces smartphones and feature phones, the ministry said. Meanwhile, exports of Internet and communications devices fell 15 percent annually to US$11.7 billion and accounted for 3.8 percent of total exports, the ministry said in a statement.