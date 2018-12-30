Agencies

RECYCLING

China limits steel, aluminum

China is from July 1 to restrict imports of scrap steel and aluminum, the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment said yesterday. Scrap steel and aluminum would be moved from an unrestricted import list of solid waste products usable as raw materials to a restricted import list, the ministry said in a statement. Relevant departments were researching the formulation of standards for recycled copper and aluminum, it said. Copper and aluminum raw materials meeting relevant standards would not be considered solid waste and could be imported, it said.

REAL ESTATE

Philippine prices drop in Q3

Philippine home prices declined in the third quarter from the previous three months, reversing a short-lived rebound as interest rates increased. Housing values fell 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said. The price declines were more profound outside the capital area. Housing values slid 1.3 percent in the provinces, compared with a 0.2 percent drop in Metro Manila, the central bank said. On a year-on-year basis, third-quarter home prices climbed 4.4 percent, slowing from a 4.8 percent increase in the previous quarter, the bank said.

KOSOVO

Tax on Serb goods expanded

The Cabinet on Friday extended a 100 percent tax on Serb imports to all international brand goods produced in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. It is expected to affect goods including auto products, food, construction materials and computer devices. Kosovo last month set regional tensions soaring when it introduced the 100 percent tax on Serb imports, saying that it would not be lifted until Belgrade recognizes its sovereignty and stops preventing it from joining international organizations.

BANKING

Wells Fargo to settle probe

Wells Fargo & Co is to pay US$575 million in a settlement with attorneys-general from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, which are investigating fake accounts opened without the knowledge of customers and a string of other dodgy practices. Under the agreement announced on Friday, the bank would also create teams to review and respond to customer complaints about its banking and sales practices.

TECHNOLOGY

Tesla adds board members

Tesla Inc on Friday named two independent board members as part of a settlement with US regulators, who demanded more oversight of CEO Elon Musk. Oracle Corp cofounder Larry Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, an executive vice president at Walgreens Boots Alliance, are joining the board as independent directors, effective immediately.

CANNABIS

Aphria rejects hostile bid

Canadian marijuana producer Aphria Inc rejected a planned C$2.8 billion (US$2.05 billion) hostile offer by US cannabis retailer Green Growth Brands Ltd, saying that it significantly undervalues the company. The proposed bid would be about 23 percent below Aphria’s average share price over a 20-day period, the Canadian company said in a statement.