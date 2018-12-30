European shares claw back losses

Reuters, LONDON

European shares clawed back losses on Friday, buoyed by a bounce on Wall Street as a turbulent week drew to a close and investors licked their wounds after the region’s benchmark STOXX 600 sank to its lowest level since US President Donald Trump’s election.

The STOXX 600 ended the day up 1.9 percent, its biggest daily performance since last April. The index slipped 0.1 percent for the week. It fell 15 percent this year.

The benchmark had touched a low of 327.34 points on Thursday, its worst since Nov. 9, 2016.

However, the rise on the continent’s stock market did not match the past two-day surge on US indices that saw the benchmark S&P 500 index gain 5.9 percent, its best performance since late August 2015.

Christmas week has been a wild ride for investors, with US and European stocks suffering significant losses on Monday.

Threats continued to lurk with a US government shutdown ongoing after a brief session of Congress on Thursday afternoon took no steps toward ending it.

“It sounds increasingly contrarian, but my feeling is that, particularly if we get the transmission mechanism of a lower dollar, stocks outside the US are set up for a good 2019,” Raymond James strategist Chris Bailey said.

Analysts expect earnings from firm in Europe’s STOXX 600 to grow 8.4 percent next year, the latest Refinitiv IBES estimates show.

That’s more than the 7.6 percent earnings growth expected for the S&P 500.

“My feeling is corporate earnings in Europe will surprise a few people in 2019,” Bailey said. “Earnings growth of 8.5 percent is more credible for Europe than for the S&P 500, which is a regime shift.”

All sectors in Europe rose during the session and among them technology jumped 2.4 percent.

Chipmaker AMS AG topped the STOXX with a 10.2 percent leap.

Tech has been one of the worst-hit parts of the market as investors grew scared that waning economic growth and a US-China trade spat would suck the momentum out of high-growth companies.

Banks also rallied on Thursday, up 2.3 percent since hitting their lowest point since August 2016.

One of the most notable mover was UK inkjet printer technology maker Xaar PLC, whose shares fell 8 percent to their lowest in more than eight years after a profit warning.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg