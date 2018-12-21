Agencies

China and the US are to hold more talks on trade next month, Beijing said yesterday, following detailed discussions about the issues to be tackled in the negotiations. Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) expressed confidence in a “successful implementation” of a consensus reached in Dec. 1 talks in Argentina between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). The two sides have been in close contact since then, including a vice-ministerial level call on Wednesday, when they went over arrangements for more talks, and the issues of trade balances and the protection of intellectual property rights, Gao said. “The two sides will arrange consultations including meetings and calls at any time as needed to promote the implementation of the consensus of the heads of state,” Gao told reporters in Beijing. The potential for trade cooperation between the two countries is huge and the nature of win-win cooperation would not change, Gao said.

US driverless car bill strands

The US Congress will not vote on a bill to speed the introduction of self-driving cars before it adjourns for the year, a blow to companies like General Motors Co (GM) and Alphabet Inc’s Waymo unit, key senators said on Wednesday. Congress is also not to take up a proposal pushed by GM and Tesla Inc to extend or expand a US$7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, the aides said. US Senator Gary Peters said that the US could get surpassed on self-driving vehicles by China, South Korea and others who “are betting big on the technology and they are developing the regulatory framework to accommodate it.”

Ghosn could be released

A Tokyo court yesterday unexpectedly decided not to extend the detention of Nissan Motor Co’s ousted chairman, Carlos Ghosn, meaning that he could soon be released from jail, where he has been confined since his arrest for alleged financial misconduct. The Tokyo District Court said it also decided against extending detention for Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive who was first arrested along with Ghosn on Nov. 19. Lawyers for both men were not immediately available for comment. It was unclear whether prosecutors would appeal the decision. Shin Kukimoto, deputy prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors’ Office, only said that his office would respond “appropriately.” The 10-day detention period in the second instance ran out yesterday.