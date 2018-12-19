Far EasTone names new president

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) yesterday appointed AT&T Inc veteran Chee Ching (井琪) as its president to help the firm accelerate its transformation into a provider of telecom and digital services.

The adjustment came as the world’s wireless carriers are ushering in next-generation 5G wireless technology.

The National Communications Commission is scheduled to arrange a spectrum auction in 2020 for domestic operators to install their 5G networks.

As developed countries, such as the US, South Korea and Japan, are aggressively deploying 5G networks, “Far EasTone will also make every effort to embrace the arrival of the 5G era,” Ching said.

The technology is to have many applications, Ching said, adding that Far EasTone’s strategy is to offer services that blend telecom and digital services on the 5G network.

Artificial intelligence-enabled applications, applications for artificial and virtual reality, big data analysis and cloud-based services are among the new services.

The company said it believes it is not healthy to offer flat rates for 5G services.

Ching was tapped as the company’s chief transformation officer three months ago, after working at AT&T for 23 years.

Outgoing president Yvonne Li (李彬) is to be promoted to consultant to Far Eastern Group (遠東集團).

During her eight-year tenure, Li has helped the company nearly double its market value to NT$235 billion (US$7.61 billion) from NT$135 billion in 2010.

The personnel adjustment is to take effect on Jan. 7.