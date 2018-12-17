Staff writer, with CNA

Recreation areas go mobile

Visitors to Taiwan’s forest recreation areas now have the choice of using one of four mobile wallets to pay the entrance fees, Forestry Bureau Deputy Director-General Yang Hung-chih (楊宏志) said on Friday. The entrance fees can be paid using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Andriod Pay or Taiwan Pay at 12 forest recreation areas and two train lines in the areas, Yang said, adding that the government aims to raise mobile payment coverage to 90 percent by 2025.

HTC likely to see VR growth

HTC Corp (宏達電) is forecast to ship 800,000 virtual reality (VR) devices next year, up from an estimated 600,000 units this year, Topology Research Institute (拓墣產研) said in a research report on Monday last week. Japan’s Sony Corp is expected to continue to dominate the global VR market with shipments of 2.2 million units next year, up 10 percent from an estimated 2 million units this year, Topology said. California-based Oculus VR is expected to retain the second spot with shipments likely to grow more than 80 percent to 1.7 million units next year, it said.

Taiwan retains ACGA spot

Taiwan has taken fifth place in the Asian Corporate Governance Association’s (ACGA) CG Watch rankings for this year. Its ranking was unchanged from the previous rankings released in 2016, the biennial regional report on corporate governance released on Dec. 5 showed. Taiwan finished behind Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, but was ahead of Thailand, Japan, India, South Korea, China, the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the market-ranking survey, which is carried out by the ACGA in 12 Asian markets.