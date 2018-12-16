Agencies

CHINA

Housing prices weaken

Home-price gains last month slowed in an additional sign that the property market is cooling. The price of new homes increased an average 0.98 percent from October when they increased 1.02 percent in the 70 cities tracked by the government, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics yesterday. Last month’s result snapped five straight months of gains of more than 1 percent. Many developers registered slower sales growth despite offering steeper buyer discounts.

HONG KONG

Project units sold in one day

A silver lining appeared in the gloomy housing market when a developer sold all 488 apartments on offer in a single day. Sino Land Co Ltd (信和置業) reported the sellout in Kowloon East on Thursday, but the average price of HK$17,500 (US$2,240) per square foot was about 20 percent below prices for other area projects, Bloomberg Intelligence said. After generating HK$5.7 billion from the sale, Sino Land raised the average price for the project’s second batch of units by 4.2 percent, the Hong Kong Economic Journal said.

EUROZONE

Growth hits four-year low

Worries about global trade tensions and disruptions caused by protests in France pushed business growth in the eurozone this month to a four-year low, a survey showed on Friday. Flash data from a survey of eurozone businesses conducted by IHS Markit showed that the bloc’s composite PMI fell to 51.3 points from 52.7 points last month. A reading of more than 50 points indicates that business is still expanding.

BANKING

Saxo eyes BinckBank shares

BinckBank NV, a Dutch online brokerage firm with a market value of about 319 million euros (US$360.77 million), is considering an offer of 6.35 euros a share by closely held Saxo Bank A/S. Denmark-based Saxo Bank said it was proposing to acquire all of BinckBank’s outstanding shares, which according to data compiled by Bloomberg would put the value of the deal at about 429 million euros. The companies released separate statements confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg that talks are continuing, although there was no certainty that an agreement would be reached.

AUTOMAKERS

New jobs to follow GM layoffs

General Motors Co (GM) said it is offering jobs to most of the 2,800 US factory workers marked for layoffs as the automaker closes four factories next year. GM has 2,700 jobs available in seven US plants, and 1,100 workers have already volunteered to relocate to those facilities, the firm said. Of the 2,800 people being laid off, 1,200 are eligible to retire, GM spokesman Pat Morrissey said.

TECHNOLOGY

Xerox downgraded to junk

Xerox Corp is the newest addition to the set of companies downgraded to junk from investment grade. After being downgraded by Fitch Ratings in August, Moody’s Investors Service on Friday followed suit, citing an uncertain revenue base amid a decline in demand for copy and printing services as well as intense global competition. The company is also on review for a downgrade by S&P Global Ratings, with their watch period ending within the next 10 days.