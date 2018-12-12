Huawei clash key to deeper US-China war for global sway

Bloomberg

The administration of US President Donald Trump has insisted that the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) has nothing to do with trade talks. In Beijing, it is just the latest US move to contain China’s rise as a global power.

Bail hearings proceeded this week after Meng was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 for alleged breaches of US sanctions against Iran. The case threatens to derail a trade truce struck the same day between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Even if the leaders manage to strike a broader deal, the arrest shows that the US-China conflict goes far beyond trade.

The world’s biggest economies are now engaged in a battle for global influence that will ultimately determine whether the US remains the globe’s predominant superpower or whether China rises as a viable counterweight.

A bipartisan consensus has emerged in Washington that China’s entry into the WTO hollowed out US manufacturing and allowed it to grow rich. That increased economic power is now at a point where it risks eroding key US military advantages around the globe.

China insists it plays by the rules and does not challenge US dominance.

TECH PROWESS

A year ago, the White House identified China’s growing technological prowess as a threat to US economic and military might. US companies have long argued that China forces them to transfer intellectual property and sometimes steals trade secrets — all of which Beijing denies.

In justifying tariffs, Trump’s team has cited Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” strategy to become a global leader in state-of-the-art technologies from aerospace to robotics.

China has resisted those demands, arguing that doing so would crush its economic potential.

Huawei in particular epitomizes the threat. Earlier this year, Trump blocked Broadcom Inc’s US$117 billion hostile takeover bid for Qualcomm Inc over concerns that Huawei would end up dominating the market for computer chips and wireless technologies.

The fear is that wireless carriers might be forced to turn to Huawei or other Chinese companies for 5G technology, potentially giving Beijing access to critical communications.

Those concerns have prompted the US to ban Huawei’s products for government procurement, and Australia, Japan and New Zealand have reportedly followed suit.

China has fought back, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) saying on Monday that Huawei does not “force any enterprise to install forced back doors.”

“The competition is really focused in the areas where future strategic and economic dominance come from,” said Michael Shoebridge, director of the defense and strategy program at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

BELT AND ROAD

Last year, Xi called his Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to finance infrastructure and development projects across the globe the “project of the century.”

Morgan Stanley said that as much as US$1.3 trillion might be lent out under the policy by 2027.

With a backlash growing across Asia from Malaysia to the Maldives, Xi is playing defense: Last month he told the APEC summit that it was “not a trap as some people have labeled it.”

The US has grown increasingly concerned that poorer countries might become economically dependent on China. The Pentagon earlier this year said that China could use ports around the globe to support naval deployments.