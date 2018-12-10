Taiwan PCB Techvest to own all of T-Mac Techvest

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Taiwan PCB Techvest Co Ltd (志超) on Friday last week announced that it plans to purchase the 49.79 percent shares it does not own in T-Mac Techvest PCB Co Ltd (統盟) to integrate resources, increase economies of scale and improve competitiveness.

The Taoyuan-based firm plans to own all of T-Mac Techvest, which is also based in Taoyuan, after shareholders approve the NT$1.54 billion (US$49.93 million) deal at their respective provisional meetings scheduled for Jan. 25 next year, Taiwan PCB Techvest said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing.

Taiwan PCB Techvest bought 50.21 percent shares in T-Mac Techvest in June 2008. The two firms focus on manufacturing multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs).

In the regulatory filing, Taiwan PCB Techvest said it plans to acquire the remaining T-Mac Techvest shares on the open market at NT$15.5 per share, which represents a 10.71 percent premium compared with the stock’s closing price of NT$14 on Thursday.

Taiwan PCB Techvest closed at NT$29.2 on Thursday.

The firms hope to complete the deal on March 29, and T-Mac Techvest would terminate its trading on the Taipei Exchange after the transaction is finalized, the filing said.

The firms are to remain independent of each other, keeping their names, business operations, compensation systems and employee benefits unchanged, it said.

Taiwan PCB Techvest, with capital of NT$2.71 billion, reported a net income of NT$379.53 million in the third quarter, up 72.13 percent from NT$220.49 million a year earlier, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.55. Revenue edged up 0.87 percent from NT$6.2 billion to NT$6.25 billion.

T-Mac Techvest, with capital of NT$1.89 billion, saw net income jump 80.6 percent annually to NT$115.67 million last quarter, with EPS of NT$0.64. Its revenue grew 12.4 percent to NT$1.79 billion, from NT$1.59 billion a year earlier.