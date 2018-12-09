On an oil ship off Angola, life is work and privacy is a luxury

By Philippe Alfroy / AFP, ON BOARD THE KAOMBO NORTE, Angola

Moored in the endless south Atlantic Ocean far off the coast of Angola, the Kaombo Norte oil extraction vessel is a deeply impressive sight — 330m long, with a tower 110m high sending a burning flame into the sky.

However, inside, daily life on the ship is a different matter, with a crew of about 100 sharing narrow passages and confined spaces, living for weeks at a stretch in close quarters 24 hours a day.

The ship, owned by French oil company Total SA, is an oil tanker converted into a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, pumping oil from deep under the seabed into its vast holds before collection — a major innovation for the industry.

Typical among the crew is 30-year-old unmarried engineer Benoit Tanguy, who shares a low-ceiling office with a colleague during the day.

At night, he squeezes into a small cabin that has the rare luxury of a sea view, but which he must share with three colleagues.

Tanguy does not complain, saying with a laugh: “We have little privacy, but because we are always surrounded by people, it sometimes helps to spend a few moments on your own.”

“We are caught up in work, so the days pass very quickly,” said Tanguy, who always dreamed of a life at sea.

“When I joined Total, it was exactly to work offshore,” he said, adding that he spent two years on an oil platform off Abu Dhabi before taking a posting on the Kaombo Norte.

His job is to ensure that the ship, 250km northwest of Angola’s seaside capital, Luanda, draws in oil at exactly the right rate from nearly 2km under its hull.

For four weeks in a row, seven days a week, he analyses data, looking for the slightest error or problem.

Then he leaves the ship via a helicopter shuttle to the shore and catches an airplane home to France’s Brittany for four weeks of vacation.

The Kaombo oil project — which is to pump 230,000 barrels per day when two ships are fully operational next year — is still in its early phase, and Tanguy said that he never gets bored, even thousands of kilometers away from his family.

“In the current stage of development, the word ‘monotony’ does not even exist — there is always something to do. Of course I miss friends and sport, but I live well,” he said.

Eyes glued to his computer screen, his neighbor nodded in agreement.

Christophe Marx, 54, is a veteran of offshore life.

He has spent 10 years off Angola or Nigeria working for a French subcontractor and said that he has found a balance between his work at sea and his family life in the south of France.

“Whenever I have returned to a more normal life, with a weekly work rhythm, I realized that I was missing life at sea,” Marx said, even if a month away at sea does sometimes mean missing family events back home.

“The best part [of the four-week on, four-week off schedule] is the month of real holiday, among my family, away from work. The worst is the month during which we are far apart,” he said.

“You can be sure that it is always when the washing machine or the car breaks down,” he added.

Aboard the Kaombo Norte, leisure time is scarce and the maze of corridors and offices quickly becomes claustrophobic.

One temptation is to go outside on deck to breathe in some sea air, but the climate is far from refreshing.

The equatorial air is heavy and moist, the smell is saturated with fumes and there is a constant din of engines, pumps and machines.