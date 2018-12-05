Taiwan Businedd Quick Take

AVIATION

StarLux selects 14 pilots

StarLux Airlines (星宇航空) yesterday said that it has recruited 14 new pilot candidates, who are to be trained in Phoenix, Arizona, in March. The firm plans to hire 20 more candidates and would be accepting new applications next month, it said in a statement. The new carrier announced the recruitment plans in June and attracted more than 800 applicants, it said. The firm aims to recruit 20 pilot candidates, but only 14 passed its examination that includes a health checkup, pilot potential tests, group interviews and personal interviews. The carrier said that the 14 candidates would be trained in the US for a year before they can earn a commercial pilot license.

HOSPITALITY

Mandarin Oriental awarded

Global Traveler has unveiled the winners of its 15th annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards and Mandarin Oriental Taipei is ranked No. 1 on the list of the best hotels in Asia, the hotel said yesterday. The awards are the most respected in the luxury travel industry and Mandarin Oriental Taipei received the recognition for the second consecutive year, it said. Each year, the publication asks frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. The survey hands awards to airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. Global Traveler readers are frequent travelers who on average make nine international and 11 domestic round-trip flights a year. Its readers spend about 60 nights per year in hotels. “This recognition reflects our commitment to service excellence and will motivate us to pursue higher standards,” the hotel said in a statement.

HOSPITALITY

Leofoo eyes frozen food

Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is seeking to tap into the frozen food business by collaborating with local retailers to sell more than 20 frozen Chinese dishes from restaurants at the group’s hotels such as the Westin Taipei (六福皇宮) and Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧), the group said in a statement. The frozen dishes are priced from NT$280 upward and are available at Carrefour’s (家樂福) Sindian District (新店) outlet in New Taipei City, the group said, adding that the venture is aimed at growing food revenue and allowing more customers to enjoy its dishes. The group is planning to team up with more retailers and online platforms, it said.

EQUITIES

Local shares retreat

The TAIEX yesterday fell 0.54 percent, but remained above 10,000 points, retreating from an upturn a day earlier after the US and China reached a temporary truce in their trade dispute. The weighted index closed down 54.33 points, or 0.54 percent, at 10,083.54 on turnover of NT$143.538 billion (US$4.67 billion). All major stock categories lost ground, with the cement sector losing the most at 1.55 percent, followed by textile stocks, which fell 1.19 percent. In the bellwether electronics sector, stocks of companies in Apple Inc’s supply chain came under pressure, with shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), which provides processors for the iPhone, falling 0.43 percent to close at NT$234.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Greenback closes lower

The US dollar yesterday fell against the New Taiwan dollar, shedding NT$0.047 to close at NT$30.705. Turnover totaled US$822 million during the trading session. The greenback opened at NT$30.770 and moved between NT$30.678 and NT$30.780.