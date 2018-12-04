Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Housing prices plummet

Sydney’s property downturn accelerated last month, propelling nationwide housing prices to the biggest monthly drop since the global financial crisis, as credit curbs and buyer nerves continue to bite. Nationwide home values fell 0.7 percent last month, led by a 1.4 percent drop in Sydney and 1 percent in Melbourne, according to CoreLogic Inc data released yesterday. The drop takes the total decline in Sydney since peak in July last year to 9.5 percent, on the cusp of overtaking the 9.6 percent top-to-bottom decline recorded during the last recession 27 years ago.

SOUTH AFRICA

Government eyes rating

The government is prioritizing regaining an investment-grade rating on its debt as part of its plans to revive a stagnant economy, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Argentina on Saturday. While Mboweni said he is not sure how long it will take to recover investment-grade status, the government needs to enhance policy certainty and credibility, lower debt and show restraint in fiscal support for struggling state-owned companies. Moody’s Investor Service is the only one of the three major credit-rating companies that still assesses the country’s debt at investment grade.

INVESTMENT

Group bids for GrainCorp

A group of Australian investors backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc offered A$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) to take control of GrainCorp Ltd, five years after the Australian government rejected a foreign bid for the crop handler. The newly formed asset manager, led by prominent businessman Tony Shepherd and Lance Hockridge, offered A$10.42 a share in cash. That was 43 percent more than GrainCorp’s last closing price on Friday.

MEDIA

Nexstar to buy Tribune

Nexstar Media Group Inc agreed to buy Tribune Media Co for US$4.1 billion, creating the largest owner of local TV stations in the US, according to a person with knowledge with the matter. Nexstar outbid private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC with an all-cash offer that values Tribune at about US$46.50 a share, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the purchase is not yet public.

UNITED STATES

Banks maintain Fed forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are sticking by their forecasts that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates four times next year, while acknowledging that the risks to their outlook mounted this week. “Recent events have increased the downside risks to our baseline forecast,’’ Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius said in a report. Nevertheless, they joined counterparts at Morgan Stanley in saying that Fed might this month reduce the number of rate increases they expect for next year to two from three.

UNITED STATES

NYSE to close in mourning

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is to be closed tomorrow for a national day of mourning to honor former president George H.W. Bush. The NYSE was yesterday to observe a minute of silence in honor of the former president, said Kristen Kaus, a spokeswoman for the exchange. The nation’s financial markets traditionally close following a presidential death.