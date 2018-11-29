Alpha Networks working on 5G C-RAN technology

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Communications device maker Alpha Networks Inc (明泰科技) yesterday said that it is developing cloud-radio access network (C-RAN) small-cell base stations and new 5G solutions to vie for a share of the promising 5G market.

“In the future, we can put small-cell base stations combined with C-RAN at a pop music concert, which would deliver faster speeds than current systems as it is so close to users, who would be able to check everything online, such as the singers’ information,” Alpha Networks chairman John Lee (李中旺) said at a seminar in Taipei.

C-RAN — which is low-latency, reuses infrastructure and reduces energy consumption — has been proposed as a solution to meet the service requirements of 5G wireless communications systems, the company said.

Alpha Networks has tested its C-RAN devices in use cases involving healthcare, tourism and security, including in police cars and fire trucks overseas, which provided police officers and firefighters with faster and better wireless communications, Lee said.

“5G is the new driving force in the informations and communications industry, but it can be applied to every industry, such as entertainment, smart cities and autonomous cars,” Lee said.

While the international standards for 5G will not be completed until next year, Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) executive vice president Lin Kuo-feng (林國豐) said that the carrier would continue exploring the best solution to provide steady profits.

“Carriers cannot rely on telecommunications revenue anymore, as that business has bubbled, with smartphones enabling users to talk freely,” Lin said, adding that Chunghwa Telecom hopes to find new business through 5G.

The output value of the nation’s communications industry might reach NT$3.4 trillion (US$110 billion) this year, an annual increase of 6.2 percent, and grow an additional 2.5 percent to NT$3.5 trillion next year, Taiwan Stock Exchange president Chien Lih-chung (簡立忠) said at the seminar, citing Institute for Information Industry data.