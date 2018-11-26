Gasoline prices to decline for sixth consecutive week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would lower gasoline prices by NT$0.9 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.8 per liter, effective today.

It is the sixth consecutive week that domestic fuel prices have declined.

After the adjustments, fuel prices at the state-run oil refiner’s gas stations are to fall to NT$26.9, NT$28.4 and NT$30.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to fall to NT$24.9 per liter.

The price cuts reflect last week’s weakness in international crude oil prices, due to a weak demand in the northern hemisphere and the negative sentiment in the futures market, CPC said in a statement.

Privately owned refiner Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced similar cuts, also effective today, with prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded falling to NT$26.9, NT$28.3 and NT$30.4 per liter respectively, with premium diesel retreating to NT$24.6 per liter.

The privately owned refiner said in a separate statement that a continued increase in US commercial crude oil inventories for nine weeks in a row also added more downward pressure on global crude oil prices last week.