Asia begins taking a bite of climate-friendly ‘pork’

By Marianne Bray / Thomson Reuters Foundation, MACAU

It is Friday afternoon at the Venetian Macao’s Portofino restaurant and on the terrace a handful of chefs in white uniforms are preparing the casino hub’s famous pork chop bun for waiting guests.

However, today the bun has a difference. As guests dive in, they were biting not into pork, but into a vegan patty created to mimic pork’s taste and feel.

In a region where pork is king — it is the favored meat in most dishes — switching diets to a tasty vegetable substitute could be a major way to curb climate change, experts have said.

However, will “Omnipork” pass the taste test?

“The appearance and texture is the same, I can’t tell the difference,” said Suki Chu, who runs a Facebook cooking group called Be Jealous by JM and was there with her husband and 11-year-old son.

Eric Tang, who works in customer services at a telecom, agreed that the patty looks like minced pork, but notices a subtle difference in the taste.

It does not have “the gamy flavor of real pork,” he said.

A plant protein made from peas, soy, shiitake mushroom and rice, Omnipork is the latest venture by Hong Kong-based David Yeung (楊大偉), whose social enterprise Green Monday aims to curb climate change, shore up food global food security and improve public health.

A vegetarian for 18 years, Yeung started Green Monday to persuade diners to take one day a week off meat — a movement that has spread to 30 countries.

Now another venture, Right Treat, has created Omnipork for the Asian palate.

While beef and chicken is popular in the West, and US food technology firms like Impossible Foods Inc and Beyond Meat have created plant-based meat alternatives, pork has been overlooked, Yeung said.

However, pork is the most consumed meat globally, the Worldwatch Institute said, and is in high demand in Asia, particularly China.

“Chinese people use pork in everything,” Yeung said.

About 65 percent of all meat consumed in China is pork and China’s 1.4 billion people eat it in soups, dumplings, stir-fries and pork buns.

Omnipork — designed to mimic minced pork — aims to direct an emerging middle class away from meat as a staple.

With rising incomes, Asia’s meat consumption is expected to grow by one-third by 2030, said Asia Research and Engagement, an independent consulting firm on environmental, social and governance risks.

Land the size of India would be required by 2050 to satisfy this demand, it said, adding that producing pork also takes vast amounts of water and food crops, and generates huge waste and methane emissions.

Meat and seafood production account for 15 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Asia, a report written for Asian investment firm CLSA Ltd said.

Meat health and safety is also a concern in Asia, with tainted food scandals, antibiotics and hormone use, and the African swine fever taking a toll, Yeung said.

The Chinese government in 2016 advised its citizens to cut the amount of meat they eat each day.

This makes the meat industry ripe for disruption, Yeung said.

However, shifting diets in a country as huge as China would take time, so Yeung has launched Omnipork in the foodie and meat capital of the world, Hong Kong.

“If we can get the movement viral very quickly in a dense city like Hong Kong, it can create a domino effect across the region,” he said.

In Hong Kong, Omnipork is now served at 42 restaurant outlets and, after a recent launch, 80 outlets in Singapore are serving it as well.