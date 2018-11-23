Home / Business
Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - Page 12　

MediaTek Q3 sales put it No. 4 globally: institute

Staff writer, with CNA

MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) third-quarter sales reached US$2.185 billion, making it the fourth-largest integrated circuit designer in the world, the Topology Research Institute (拓墣產業研究所) said in a press release published on Wednesday.

Third-quarter sales at the 10 biggest IC designers, except for Qualcomm Inc, grew year-on-year due to the growth of networking communication, automobile and consumer electronics, as well as data centers, Topology said.

Broadcom Inc’s third-quarter sales were US$4.989 billion, a 5.7 percent annual increase, which secured the company first place in the global IC industry, it said.

Qualcomm was second, with its sales dropping to US$4.647 billion, a 0.1 percent annual decline, Topology said.

Thanks to robust growth in computer gaming, data centers and automobile electronics, Nvidia Inc claimed third place with a 32.1 percent year-on-year rise to US$3.024 billion, leading growth among the top 10 IC companies, the institute said.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc was fifth with revenue of US$1.653 billion, it said.

Benefiting from a merger with semiconductor company Cavium Inc, Marvell Technology Group Ltd posted a 28.2 percent increase in sales to US$785 million, which put it in sixth place globally, surpassing Xilinx Inc, which was seventh with revenue of US$746 million, Topology said.

Thanks to the high demand for touch and display driver integration, display IC total-solution provider Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠) saw a 24.3 percent increase in revenue to US$514 million to claim eighth ahead of Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱) and Dialog Semiconductor PLC in ninth and 10th respectively, Topology said.

