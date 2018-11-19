Staff writer

PHARMACEUTICALS

ScinoPharm receives ANDA

ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd (台灣神隆) on Friday said its generic fondaparinux sodium injectable product has secured the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval for an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA). Fondaparinux sodium is a generic injectable product for anticoagulation. The company reported net income of NT$82.61 million (US$2.67 million) for the third quarter of this year, down 22.8 percent annually, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.1, while revenue fell 3.67 percent to NT$817.71 million.

SHIPPING

Wan Hai to buy containers

Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) on Friday said it would purchase new containers to renew its container fleet. The shipping company said it plans to buy 16,100 containers at US$2,430 per unit on average from Hong Kong-listed Singamas Container Holdings Ltd (勝獅貨櫃企業). The total cost would be US$39.12 million, Wan Hai said. The company reported net income of NT$430.68 million last quarter, down 66.25 percent annually, with EPS of NT$0.19. Revenue rose 9.58 percent to NT$17.33 billion.

ELECTRONICS

Acer income down 20.83%

Acer Inc (宏碁) on Thursday said that net income last month fell 20.83 percent annually to NT$228 million, with EPS of NT$0.08. Revenue also declined 11.12 percent to NT$19.96 million. Acer was required by the Taiwan Stock Exchange to release last month’s financial results after its shares became volatile in the past few sessions, with a decline of more than 11 percent this month. In the first 10 months of this year, the company’s EPS reached NT$0.91, while cumulative revenue rose 3.05 percent to NT$198.57 billion.