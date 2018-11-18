AI catching lies on expense reports

By Olivia Carville / Bloomberg

One employee traveling for work checked his dog into a kennel and billed it to his boss as a hotel expense. Another charged yoga classes to the corporate credit card as client entertainment. A third, after racking up a small fortune at a strip club, submitted the expense as a steakhouse business dinner.

These bogus expenses, which occurred recently at major US companies, have one thing in common: All were exposed by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that can in a matter of seconds sniff out fraudulent claims and forged receipts that are often undetectable to human auditors — certainly not without hours of tedious labor.

AppZen Inc, an 18-month-old AI accounting start-up, has already signed up several big companies, including Amazon.com Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Salesforce.com Inc and Comcast Corp, and claims to have saved its clients US$40 million in fraudulent expenses.

AppZen and traditional firms like Oversight Systems say their technology is not erasing jobs — so far — but rather freeing up auditors to dig deeper into dubious claims, and educate employees about travel and expense policies.

“People don’t have time to look at every expense item,” AppZen chief executive officer Anant Kale said. “We wanted to get AI to do it for them and to find things the human eye might miss.”

US companies, fearing damage to their reputations, are loath to acknowledge publicly how much money they lose each year on fraudulent expenses.

However, in a report released in April, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners said it had analyzed 2,700 fraud cases from January 2016 to October last year that resulted in losses of US$7 billion.

Travel and expense embezzlement typically accounts for about 14 percent of employee fraud, the world’s largest anti-fraud organization found.

FAKE RECEIPTS

It has become easier to fool finance departments thanks to Web sites such as fakereceipts.us that make it easy to create a bogus paper trail.

For years, forensic accountants like Tiffany Couch, the founder of Acuity Forensics, have had to do the sleuthing one receipt at a time.

In one case, she exposed US$1.4 million worth of fabricated receipts; in another, Couch outed three auto parts executives who expensed thousands of US dollars on a decadent weekend trip to Canada with their wives.

However, despite such successes, she said the advent of AI was long overdue.

“It’s an auditor’s worst nightmare to go through expense claim reimbursement,” she said.

AppZen founder Kale, who has a background in finance and technology, created his firm after discovering how antiquated back-office expense systems had become.

Only about 20 percent of claims were being scrutinized and in most cases auditors were just trying to match the amount on a receipt to the expense submitted, he said.

AppZen, which is based in San Jose, California, can audit 100 percent of claims in real-time by running receipts through an algorithm that hunts for duplication, discrepancies or inflated expenses.

It reimburses legitimate employee expenses on the same day and kicks back any dubious claims to human auditors for further investigation.

The algorithm can compare the average cost of a flight from New York to Chicago against the amount expensed and would flag it if the price seems exorbitant for that day or if the employee upgraded their flight to first class.