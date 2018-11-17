Agencies

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Total, Exxon ink LNG deal

The Pacific Island nation yesterday signed a deal with energy giants Total SA and Exxon Mobil Corp on a proposed new project that would significantly boost its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The parties hope to finalize the Papua LNG project by the first quarter of next year, Total said in a statement. The new project, if realized, would complement production from a US$19 billion LNG plant developed by Exxon Mobil that began shipping gas throughout Asia in 2014.

ENTERTAINMENT

Apple signs film agreement

Apple Inc has signed a multi-year film production deal with A24, the New York-based studio behind Moonlight and Lady Bird, people close to the deal said on Thursday. Apple is investing in scripted content with the intention of competing with the likes of Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc. Neither Apple nor A24 commented on Thursday.

AVIATION

JetBlue CEO calls for change

US and European regulators should review joint ventures that have allowed big airlines to dominate the market through their global alliances, JetBlue Airways Corp chief executive officer Robin Hayes said on Thursday. Consumers are at risk of decades of high fares because of legacy transatlantic partnerships, said Hayes, speaking at an airline industry event in New York.

BANKING

Credit Suisse mulls job cuts

Credit Suisse Group AG is considering hundreds of job cuts as chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam’s drive to reduce expenses extends into a fourth year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The dismissals could start as soon as this year and help the bank achieve its expense targets for next year, the people said. The Zurich-based bank’s International Wealth Management business and Swiss Universal Bank might be among the businesses affected, the people said.

INDIA

Tata asked to help airline

The interests of the government and the nation’s biggest conglomerate are converging over a teetering airline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has approached Tata Group’s salt-to-software empire to help rescue Jet Airways India Ltd, people familiar with the matter said. To aid the process, the government is talking to Tata about a potential haircut to state-run banks on Jet’s loans and writing off some of its dues to the state-run airports operator, one of the people said. Tata’s board was deliberating a takeover yesterday.