Home / Business
Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - Page 12　

‘Forbes’ names Gou as richest person

OUTSIDE FACTORS:Hon Hai’s chairman took the top spot, despite a US$2.2 billion fall in his fortune, which was attributed to a drop in the local bourse and a trade war

Staff writer, with CNA

Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder and chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major supplier to Apple Inc, became Taiwan’s richest person again this year, despite a noticeable decline of his wealth, Forbes said on Tuesday.

Despite a 23 percent, or US$2.2 billion, decline in his fortune over the past year, Gou took the No. 1 spot, up from No. 2 last year, with total wealth of US$7.3 billion, the magazine said.

The magazine attributed his falling wealth to a drop in the local stock market and a strengthening US dollar amid a trade war between the US and China.

Shares in Hon Hai Industry Co (鴻海精密) have taken a hit in the second half of this year amid trade tensions between the US and China and worries that sales for the latest-generation iPhone series would disappoint.

Ting Hsin International Group’s (頂新國際集團) Wei brothers — Wei Ing-chou (魏應州), Wei Ying-chiao (魏應交), Wei Yin-chun (魏應充) and Wei Ying-heng (魏應行) — ranked second this year, with assets totaling US$7.2 billion, followed by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) chairman Tsai Hong-tu (蔡宏圖) at US$7.1 billion in third, the magazine said.

Fubon Group’s (富邦集團) Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) and Richard Tsai (蔡明興) were bumped off from No. 1 to No. 4, with family assets estimated at US$5.7 billion, ahead of Want Want Group (旺旺集團) chairman Tsai Eng-meng (蔡衍明) at US$5.6 billion in fifth, it said.

Petrochemical and plastics giant Chang Chun Group (長春集團) cofounder Lin Shu-Hong (林書鴻) enjoyed the largest growth in wealth over the past year to jump to sixth place with US$3.9 billion in assets, it added.

Rounding out the top-10 places were Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) founder and chairman Barry Lim (林百里) in seventh with US$3.6 billion in wealth; Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc’s (日月光) Jason Chang (張虔生) and Richard Chang (張洪本) in eighth with US$3.2 billion; Yageo Corp (國巨) founder and CEO Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) in ninth at US$3.1 billion; and Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新橡膠) chairman Luo Jye (羅結) in 10th with US$2.9 billion, Forbes said.

No women made the magazine’s list of top 10 richest people in Taiwan this year.

This story has been viewed 769 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top