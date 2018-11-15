‘Forbes’ names Gou as richest person

Staff writer, with CNA

Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder and chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major supplier to Apple Inc, became Taiwan’s richest person again this year, despite a noticeable decline of his wealth, Forbes said on Tuesday.

Despite a 23 percent, or US$2.2 billion, decline in his fortune over the past year, Gou took the No. 1 spot, up from No. 2 last year, with total wealth of US$7.3 billion, the magazine said.

The magazine attributed his falling wealth to a drop in the local stock market and a strengthening US dollar amid a trade war between the US and China.

Shares in Hon Hai Industry Co (鴻海精密) have taken a hit in the second half of this year amid trade tensions between the US and China and worries that sales for the latest-generation iPhone series would disappoint.

Ting Hsin International Group’s (頂新國際集團) Wei brothers — Wei Ing-chou (魏應州), Wei Ying-chiao (魏應交), Wei Yin-chun (魏應充) and Wei Ying-heng (魏應行) — ranked second this year, with assets totaling US$7.2 billion, followed by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) chairman Tsai Hong-tu (蔡宏圖) at US$7.1 billion in third, the magazine said.

Fubon Group’s (富邦集團) Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) and Richard Tsai (蔡明興) were bumped off from No. 1 to No. 4, with family assets estimated at US$5.7 billion, ahead of Want Want Group (旺旺集團) chairman Tsai Eng-meng (蔡衍明) at US$5.6 billion in fifth, it said.

Petrochemical and plastics giant Chang Chun Group (長春集團) cofounder Lin Shu-Hong (林書鴻) enjoyed the largest growth in wealth over the past year to jump to sixth place with US$3.9 billion in assets, it added.

Rounding out the top-10 places were Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) founder and chairman Barry Lim (林百里) in seventh with US$3.6 billion in wealth; Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc’s (日月光) Jason Chang (張虔生) and Richard Chang (張洪本) in eighth with US$3.2 billion; Yageo Corp (國巨) founder and CEO Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) in ninth at US$3.1 billion; and Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新橡膠) chairman Luo Jye (羅結) in 10th with US$2.9 billion, Forbes said.

No women made the magazine’s list of top 10 richest people in Taiwan this year.