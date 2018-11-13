Agencies

E-COMMERCE

Singles’ Day growth slows

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) filled a record US$30.7 billion in orders on Sunday during its annual Singles’ Day shopping frenzy, but growth slowed from previous years. The world’s biggest 24-hour shopping event, celebrating its 10th year, started early on Sunday and once again shattered its own sales mark as Chinese online shoppers seized on promotions to snap up everything from electronics to clothing and housewares. Sales rose 27 percent, compared with 39 percent last year. Alibaba’s share price, which doubled last year, is down 16 percent this year.

TECHNOLOGY

SAP to buy Qualtrics

SAP SE, Europe’s biggest technology company, on Sunday said it has agreed to pay US$8 billion cash for survey-software provider Qualtrics International Inc, which was preparing for an initial public offering (IPO). The deal was approved by boards of both companies and Qualtrics shareholders, SAP said. The sale is expected to close in the first half of next year. Prove, Utah-based Qualtrics filed for an IPO last week. Its products help companies get feedback from employees and customers. Qualtrics said in a regulatory filing that it has more than 9,000 customers including more than 75 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

DISTILLERS

Diageo to sell 17 brands

Diageo PLC has agreed to sell Seagram’s VO whiskey, Parrot Bay coconut liqueur and another 17 brands to closely held US distiller Sazerac Co for US$550 million. The proceeds from the sale, about ￡340 million (US$438 million) after tax and transaction costs, would be returned to shareholders through a share repurchase program, the London-based company said in a statement yesterday. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete early next year. The transaction is expected to generate an exceptional gain on disposal of approximately ￡110 million, the company said.

TELECOMS

Italian firm mulls new chief

Telecom Italia SpA’s board of directors might seek the resignation of chief executive officer Amos Genish as early as this week, newspaper Il Messaggero reported without saying where it got the information. Directors backed by both Vivendi SA, the carrier’s biggest shareholder, and US activist Elliott Management Corp, have agreed to call an extraordinary board meeting to obtain Genish’s resignation, according to the newspaper. Telecom Italia chairman Fulvio Conti is considering Rocco Sabelli and Alfredo Altavilla as possible successors, Messaggero reported.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung to unveil new phone

Samsung Electronics Co is to roll out its foldable smartphone in the first half of next year and produce at least 1 million of them, Yonhap News reported. DJ Koh, president of Samsung’s mobile communication business, told reporters after a conference in San Francisco that he would launch the device in the first half “no matter what,” Yonhap reported on Sunday. A new version of the foldable phone is to be unveiled every year like Samsung’s flagship phones, such as the Galaxy S9. The company might raise the production volume of its foldable devices depending on market reception, Koh was quoted as saying. Samsung shipped more than 300 million phones in total last year, according to TrendForce Corp (集邦科技), a Taipei-based market research firm.