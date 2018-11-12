Taiwan Buisness Quick Take

Staff writer

INSURANCE

Taiwan Life to buy Neihu digs

Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險) on Friday last week reached an agreement with Easy Finder Publishing Ltd (壹本便利出版) to purchase Hong Kong-based Next Digital Ltd’s (壹傳媒) two office buildings and parking space in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) for NT$1.79 billion (US$58.09 million). After the deal is approved by shareholders, Next Digital is to lease back the office buildings that are used by Chinese-language Apple Daily, Next Magazine and Next TV.

COMPUTERS

Micro-Star names new head

Micro-Star International Co (微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, on Friday last week said its board of directors approved the appointment of executive vice president Chiang Sheng-chang (江勝昌) as the company’s new president and chief executive officer. Chairman and president The new appointment takes effect on Jan. 1, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

TEXTILES

Wisher sells Chinese shares

Woven fabric and polyester yarn producer Wisher Industrial Co (偉全) on Friday last week said it is selling off its shares in two Chinese subsidiaries, amid worries about rising US-China trade tensions and stricter environmental protection standards in China. Wisher said it would sell all of its shares in Shenglong Textile (Huizhou) Co Ltd (盛龍紡織惠州) and Weiquan Chemical Fibre (Huizhou) Co Ltd (偉全化纖惠州) to Shenzhen Huada Electric Circuit Technology Co Ltd (深圳華大電路科技) with a disposal gain of nearly 100 million yuan (US$14.37 million). Wisher said it would focus its operations at plants in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) and in Hsinchu County’s Hsinfeng Township (新豐).