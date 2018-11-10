Tech haunts HK stocks as earnings start to fall short

Bloomberg

Earnings jitters yesterday hit shares in Hong Kong after several Chinese tech companies reported worse-than-expected results.

The Hang Seng Index slid 2.4 percent, extending its weekly decline to 3.3 percent, the worst in five weeks. All but one stock on the 50-member gauge dropped, with technology shares tracking overnight losses for Chinese stocks listed in the US.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) slid 4.9 percent ahead of next week’s quarterly report, while AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (瑞聲) had its worst week since 2010 as brokers downgraded the stock after disappointing results. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co (舜宇光學) fell 1.3 percent.

A rout in technology stocks has punished the Hang Seng Index this year, tipping it into a bear market in September. The gauge has just come off its longest streak of monthly losses in 36 years. Analysts have trimmed their earnings expectations for this year, predicting a contraction for members of the gauge on average.

“Concerns about an earnings slowdown are rising in China markets after AAC Technologies missed estimates,” said Castor Pang (彭偉新), head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi (京華山一) in Hong Kong. “There have been a few downgrades on the smartphone makers and earnings worries are spilling over to Tencent. It’s hurting sentiment for the whole market.”

AAC dropped 1.6 percent, ending the week with an 18 percent tumble as its third-quarter results prompted analyst downgrades. Tencent fell the most in nearly a month, while Sunny Optical lost 10 percent for the week.

Chinese investors dumped HK$1.9 billion (US$ 242.66 million) of Hong Kong stocks, the biggest selloff in nearly two weeks, Bloomberg data based on daily trading turnover showed.

On a weekly basis, Chinese investors have been net sellers of the territory’s shares for two weeks in a row.