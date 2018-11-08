Net foreign fund outflow last month hit NT$4.71 billion

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The nation’s net foreign fund outflow hit US$4.71 billion last month, when the local bourse took a beating because of large foreign institutional sell-offs, the highest net outflow in a single month since August 2011, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed.

FSC Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) attributed the outflow to the repatriation of dividends, rising expectations of a stronger US dollar, surging US bond yields and concern over escalating US-China trade tensions.

Koo made the remarks in response to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lo Ming-tsai’s (羅明才) asking during a legislative committee meeting if the nation should worry about the surge in foreign fund outflows.

Taiwan’s net outflow of foreign funds was US$10.87 billion as of last month, Koo said, adding that there were only two months of net inflows this year.

Due to the large net outflow last month, the nation’s accumulated net foreign fund inflow declined to US$197.18 billion as of last month, down 2 percent from the end of September, commission data showed.

However, given that the nation has seen a net inflow this month, Koo said he expects foreign funds to continue investing in Taiwanese stocks, as many still offer solid fundamentals and good dividend yields.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$298.29 billion of shares on the main board and a net NT$19.08 billion of shares on the over-the-counter market in the past 10 months, the commission said.

Spurred by large foreign institutional selling, the TAIEX fell 10.94 percent last month.