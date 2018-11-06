Catcher revenue surges 39 percent as Apple launches affordable iPhone XR

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Catcher Technology Co (可成), the nation’s leading supplier of light-metal casings and enclosures for mobile devices, yesterday said that revenue last month surged 39 percent quarterly and 3.6 percent annually to NT$12.84 billion (US$417.28 million).

The strong showing, which marked a record high in monthly revenue, coincided with the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone XR, the most affordable handset in the US tech giant’s smartphone lineup this year.

Catcher supplies casings for iPhones, as well as for Apple MacBooks and iPads.

Cumulative revenue in the first 10 months of this year rose 8.5 percent annually to NT$79.1 billion, Catcher said.

The company released its financial results for last quarter, which saw net income drop 39.4 percent quarterly and 11.2 percent annually NT$6.56 billion.

Earnings per share were NT$8.52 last quarter, compared with NT$14.06 in the previous quarter and NT$9.59 a year earlier, the Tainan-based company said.

Net income in the period dipped due to higher taxes and significantly lower foreign-exchange gains, it said, adding that non-operating income dropped from NT$8.48 billion at the end of June to NT$2.93 billion at the end of September.

Revenue last quarter rose 20.9 percent quarterly to NT$25.09 billion, but fell 8.5 percent annually, as product launches took place later in the year, the company said.

Gross profit last quarter rose 21.3 percent from the previous quarter to NT$10.64 billion, but fell 8.9 percent from a year earlier, it said, adding that gross margin was 42.4 percent.

Operating profits were NT$8.29 billion, up 23.3 percent from the previous quarter, but 8.9 percent lower than a year earlier, the company said.

Operating margin was 33 percent, it added.

Aggregate net income in the first nine months rose 55.1 percent annually to NT$21.05 billion, with cumulative revenues gaining 9.5 percent to NT$66.25 billion, boosted by rising demand and an improved product mix, the company said.

While it remains to be seen if Apple’s new products will stir up significant interest and boost shipments for its suppliers, the iPhone XR and the new MacBook Air are likely to boost Catcher’s sales this quarter to the year’s highest, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) analyst Wayne Chen (陳有裕) said in a report on Wednesday.

Catcher shares yesterday fell 3.17 percent in Taipei trading to close at NT$290 ahead of the company’s release of its financial results.