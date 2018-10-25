Industrial output continues uptrend

Staff writer with CNA

Industrial production last month rose for a seventh consecutive month, backed by solid global demand for electronics, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

The industrial production index rose 1.54 percent from a year earlier to 111.42 after a 1.07 percent annual increase in August.

It was the seventh straight monthly increase after a 4.73 percent decline in February, when the Lunar New Year holiday cut the number of working days.

On a month-to-month basis, industrial production fell 1.11 percent, but was up 2.25 percent after seasonal adjustments, the ministry said.

The sub-index for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than 90 percent of total industrial production, rose 2 percent from a year earlier.

On a monthly basis, the sub-index was 0.72 percent lower, but increased 2.73 percent after seasonal adjustments.

Industrial production in the third quarter rose 3.25 percent from the previous quarter, with the manufacturing sub-index climbing 3 percent, the ministry said.

For the first nine months of this year, it grew 3.83 percent from a year earlier, with the manufacturing sub-index rising 4.12 percent.

Electronic component production last month rose 5.01 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by the launch of new mobile devices and strong demand for high-performance computing, automotive electronics and Internet applications, the ministry said.

Semiconductor output rose 8.85 percent from a year earlier, while flat-panel production fell 1.3 percent, it added.

Computer and optoelectronics production rose 8.18 percent from a year earlier due to peak-season demand, while output of camera lenses for notebook computers and mobile devices slowed.

Machinery production rose 0.46 percent from a year earlier, marking the 20th consecutive month of annual growth, while production of base metals and chemical raw materials grew 5.76 percent and 4.14 percent respectively, the ministry said.

Emerging technology is expected to boost demand for tech items in the fourth quarter, Statistics Department Deputy Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said, adding that industrial production should increase 3 to 4 percent this month.