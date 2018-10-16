Japan unveils sales tax increase to address debt

AFP, TOKYO

Japan yesterday announced a much anticipated sales tax hike for next year to address the nation’s huge public debt, despite warnings it could hobble growth in the world’s third-biggest economy.

The point-of-sale tax is to rise from 8 to 10 percent from October next year as aging and heavily indebted Japan battles to finance snowballing social security bills — especially medical fees.

The tax rise was originally planned for October 2015, but was pushed back twice due to fears it could derail the fragile economy.

The last such move — in April 2014 — was blamed for tipping Japan into a brief recession.

This time, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes he can avoid a sharp decline in consumer spending by introducing measures to cushion the blow.

The government “will do its best to avoid a negative impact on the economy by taking every possible measure,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

However, Suga added that the planned hike could still be scrapped if there were a potentially historic recession like a global slump triggered by the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

The measures would include plans to leave the sales tax on food unchanged at 8 percent, Suga said.

The government also plans subsidies to offset the impact of the sales tax hike on some durable goods such as houses and environmentally friendly cars.

The proceeds from the tax hike are to go in part to fund free nurseries to ease the effects on families and encourage Japanese to have more babies, as the population continues to shrink at a fast pace.

Abe has frequently said that reforming the country’s social security system is “the biggest challenge” facing his government and has pledged to tackle the issue.